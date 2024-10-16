Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.64 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.