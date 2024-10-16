Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
