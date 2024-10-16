Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.