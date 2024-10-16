Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 96.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 0.3 %

WEX opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.