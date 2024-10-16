Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

