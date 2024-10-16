Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OV Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

