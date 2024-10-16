Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,295,000 after buying an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

