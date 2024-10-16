Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

