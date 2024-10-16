Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,617.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,532 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

