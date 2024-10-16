Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

