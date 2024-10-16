Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,597,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

