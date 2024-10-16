Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $344.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $349.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total value of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,579,503.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.