Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

