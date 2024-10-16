Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Ranger Energy Services worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.63.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

