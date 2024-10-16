Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of O opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.