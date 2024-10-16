Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,408 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spok worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Spok by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $296.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

