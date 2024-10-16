Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,637,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

