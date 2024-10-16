Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $196,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

