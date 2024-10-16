Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,556.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 57,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.