Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

