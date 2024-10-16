Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

