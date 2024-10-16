Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.