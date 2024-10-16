Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

