Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02% Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $141.46 million 1.54 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.19 Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 179.57 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.97

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 284.47%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 262.05%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.