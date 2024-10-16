Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

