Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 50,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.