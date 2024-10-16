Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeff Cislini Sells 6,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 6,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $301,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,457.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

