Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

