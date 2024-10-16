Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

