Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,036.67 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,076.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $878.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.19.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

