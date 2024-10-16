Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 197 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IES were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IESC opened at $219.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $234.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

IES announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

