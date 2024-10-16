Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,033 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $811,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 880.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.1 %

GSM opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $849.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

