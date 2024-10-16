Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $539,000 Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Orange were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Orange alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Orange by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ORAN

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.