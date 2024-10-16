Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $545,000 Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Graham worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.