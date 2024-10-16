Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $878.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.21.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

