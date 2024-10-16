Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $650,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 138.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,638,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after acquiring an additional 672,503 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

AEM opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $85.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

