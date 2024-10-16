Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $699,000 Stock Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.