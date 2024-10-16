Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $732,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,933.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,933.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,583.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,234 shares of company stock worth $4,419,542. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE BBW opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

