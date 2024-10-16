Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 6.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

NYSE:STLA opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

