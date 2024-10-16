Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the second quarter worth $86,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

TAYD stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

