Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Mayville Engineering worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.95. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

