Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $521,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -338.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.