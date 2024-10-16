Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 904,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.5% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Intel by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

