Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $488,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

