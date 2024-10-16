Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $664,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Get National Grid alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.