Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

