Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 147 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

