Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

