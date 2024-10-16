Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of CompoSecure worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 over the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

