Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,048 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Tile Shop worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tile Shop

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,423,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,333,017.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 397,413 shares of company stock worth $2,583,559. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

