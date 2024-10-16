Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,618 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Core & Main stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

